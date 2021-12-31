Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 37.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,854 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $4,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the third quarter valued at about $216,000. B&I Capital AG purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the third quarter worth about $11,916,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 36.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,485,000 after buying an additional 13,549 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 94,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,896,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the third quarter worth about $482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 34,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $5,987,018.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 27,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total transaction of $4,761,725.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,284 shares of company stock valued at $22,393,184 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CPT. Truist lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.94.

CPT stock opened at $178.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.75. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $179.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.73, a PEG ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Camden Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 278.99%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

