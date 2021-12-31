Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $6,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 562.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $165.73 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $168.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $162.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.13, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

Waste Management announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

