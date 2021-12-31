Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Stake in Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 517,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 21,119 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 1.51% of Gladstone Capital worth $5,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Gladstone Capital in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Gladstone Capital by 79.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Capital in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Capital in the third quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Gladstone Capital by 6.3% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLAD opened at $11.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $392.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.40. Gladstone Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $12.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.60 and a 200 day moving average of $11.53.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The investment management company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.89 million. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 156.71% and a return on equity of 9.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gladstone Capital Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is presently 30.71%.

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

