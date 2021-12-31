Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 2,923,790 Shares of Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU) by 28.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,477,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,923,790 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 3.32% of Galiano Gold worth $5,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GAU. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Galiano Gold by 657.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 554,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 481,007 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Galiano Gold during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Galiano Gold by 57.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 19,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Galiano Gold by 38.3% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 52,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 14,522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSEMKT GAU opened at $0.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $155.66 million, a P/E ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.82.

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Galiano Gold Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GAU. Zacks Investment Research raised Galiano Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Galiano Gold in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.50 price objective on shares of Galiano Gold in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.89.

About Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

