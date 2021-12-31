Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 101,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,075,000 after acquiring an additional 27,523 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 33,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 133,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $111.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.03. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $89.58 and a 52 week high of $112.72.

