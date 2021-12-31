Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,120 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $159,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 17,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,917,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 389,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGT stock opened at $460.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $447.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $423.67. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $335.60 and a 12 month high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

