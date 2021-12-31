Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 48,854 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,423,329 shares.The stock last traded at $89.54 and had previously closed at $89.34.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.35.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (NASDAQ:VGLT)
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
