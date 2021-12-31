Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 48,854 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,423,329 shares.The stock last traded at $89.54 and had previously closed at $89.34.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.35.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RHS Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 46,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after buying an additional 6,844 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,839,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 609,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,443,000 after buying an additional 16,325 shares during the period. Act Two Investors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Act Two Investors LLC now owns 59,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.