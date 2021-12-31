Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 962 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.0% of Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 690.0% during the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 507.7% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $226.36 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $189.60 and a 12-month high of $241.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $228.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.83.

