Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 125.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of VBK stock opened at $282.51 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $255.23 and a 52-week high of $306.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.62.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

