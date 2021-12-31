Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) is Ford Financial Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Ford Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 3.3% of Ford Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Family Offices LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the second quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 14,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the third quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% during the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% during the second quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BND traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.60. 65,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,756,193. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $84.22 and a 1-year high of $88.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.75.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.271 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

