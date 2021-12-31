Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,013 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 4.7% of Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $10,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 332.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 50.0% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $147.05 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $116.35 and a 12-month high of $148.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.59.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

