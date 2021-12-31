Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) and FingerMotion (OTCMKTS:FNGR) Head-To-Head Contrast

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) and FingerMotion (OTCMKTS:FNGR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Varonis Systems and FingerMotion’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Varonis Systems $292.69 million 18.36 -$94.01 million ($1.09) -45.94 FingerMotion $16.68 million 18.44 -$4.38 million ($0.14) -51.71

FingerMotion has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Varonis Systems. FingerMotion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Varonis Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Varonis Systems and FingerMotion, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Varonis Systems 0 2 15 0 2.88 FingerMotion 0 0 0 0 N/A

Varonis Systems presently has a consensus target price of $69.67, suggesting a potential upside of 39.11%. Given Varonis Systems’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Varonis Systems is more favorable than FingerMotion.

Risk & Volatility

Varonis Systems has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FingerMotion has a beta of -1.27, indicating that its stock price is 227% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.3% of Varonis Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Varonis Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of FingerMotion shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Varonis Systems and FingerMotion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Varonis Systems -30.93% -19.47% -9.62% FingerMotion -24.01% -247.73% -59.98%

Summary

Varonis Systems beats FingerMotion on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc. engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns. The company was founded by Yaki Faitelson and Ohad Korkus on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

FingerMotion Company Profile

FingerMotion, Inc. engages in the provision of mobile payment and recharge services in the China market. It principally earns revenue by providing these services to customers of China Unicom and China Mobile. The company was founded by Michael Thomas Brigante and Charles Thomas McMillen on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

