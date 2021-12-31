Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Acquires 751 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 9.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Ameren were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ameren by 7,940.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Ameren by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $4,976,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AEE opened at $89.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.32. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $69.79 and a 12-month high of $90.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.90.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 57.59%.

AEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.33.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

