Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Reduces Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL decreased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 188.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 88,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after buying an additional 58,100 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% in the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 253,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,353,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,589,000 after purchasing an additional 10,724 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 135.4% in the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 39,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 22,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 130,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,896,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

WFC opened at $48.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $29.40 and a one year high of $52.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.45. The company has a market cap of $197.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.43.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

