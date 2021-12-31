Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Sells 165,507 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL decreased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 165,507 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $11,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,209,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $819,442,000 after buying an additional 145,692 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,480,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $459,317,000 after buying an additional 141,643 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,572,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $338,615,000 after buying an additional 223,054 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,158,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $284,823,000 after buying an additional 166,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,056,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $271,372,000 after buying an additional 567,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

DGX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.91.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $171.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.79 and a 200-day moving average of $147.35. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $113.36 and a one year high of $173.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.00.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 14.89%.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $5,890,567.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

