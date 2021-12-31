Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Sells 2,350 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL decreased its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 507.1% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Portland General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Portland General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Portland General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 93.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on POR. Zacks Investment Research raised Portland General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Portland General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

Shares of POR opened at $52.72 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $40.83 and a 1 year high of $53.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.43.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $642.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.87 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.19%.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

