Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.71) Per Share

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Vaxcyte in a report released on Wednesday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.71) for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vaxcyte’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.11) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.48) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.58) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.04) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday.

Shares of PCVX stock opened at $25.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.09. Vaxcyte has a one year low of $15.51 and a one year high of $30.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 0.45.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Vaxcyte during the second quarter worth $1,316,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vaxcyte by 2.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 185,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after buying an additional 4,485 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vaxcyte by 68.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 160,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after buying an additional 65,143 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Vaxcyte by 24.3% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 128,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after buying an additional 25,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vaxcyte by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,346,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,821,000 after buying an additional 157,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Vaxcyte news, VP Jeff Fairman sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total value of $107,777.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $338,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,450 shares of company stock worth $1,317,646. Insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

