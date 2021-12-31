VeChain 1-Day Volume Hits $265.79 Million (VET)

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One VeChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0838 or 0.00000179 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, VeChain has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. VeChain has a market cap of $5.39 billion and $265.79 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00015683 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000144 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00010009 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000884 BTC.

VeChain Profile

VET is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.org . The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

VeChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

