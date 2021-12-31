Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.94

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.94 and last traded at $11.30, with a volume of 8261075 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.16.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VGR. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Vector Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Vector Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.46 and its 200-day moving average is $14.35.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $652.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.80 million. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 8.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Vector Group’s payout ratio is 59.70%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Vector Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Vector Group by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vector Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Vector Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Vector Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 62.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vector Group (NYSE:VGR)

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

