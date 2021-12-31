Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Sets New 52-Week High at $28.18

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.18 and last traded at $28.13, with a volume of 6919 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.36.

Several research firms recently commented on VECO. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.68 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $150.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.63 million. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter J. Simone sold 6,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $174,693.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 1,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total transaction of $49,561.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VECO. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 118.6% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,871,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,252 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 15.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,932,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,896,000 after buying an additional 402,362 shares in the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 175.4% in the second quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 621,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,940,000 after buying an additional 395,785 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 31.2% in the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,558,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,612,000 after buying an additional 370,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the second quarter worth about $8,639,000. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO)

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.