Vega Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.88 Million (VEGA)

Vega Protocol (CURRENCY:VEGA) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. One Vega Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $10.22 or 0.00021301 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Vega Protocol has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vega Protocol has a market capitalization of $88.07 million and $3.88 million worth of Vega Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00005554 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00042619 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007082 BTC.

Vega Protocol Coin Profile

Vega Protocol is a coin. Vega Protocol’s total supply is 64,999,723 coins and its circulating supply is 8,619,036 coins. Vega Protocol’s official Twitter account is @vegaprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Vega is a technology protocol and associated crypto-asset for an open, blockchain-backed public network for fully automated end-to-end trading and execution of financial products. The network is secured with proof of stake and implements pseudonymous margin trading using a novel liquidity incentivization scheme based on market forces to solve the problem of attracting and allocating market-making resources in a decentralized system. “

Buying and Selling Vega Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vega Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vega Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vega Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

