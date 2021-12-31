Velo (VELO) Reaches Market Cap of $43.98 Million

Velo (CURRENCY:VELO) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. One Velo coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000271 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Velo has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Velo has a total market cap of $43.98 million and $738,056.00 worth of Velo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00057568 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,759.21 or 0.07842480 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.34 or 0.00073723 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,881.84 or 0.99891201 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00054048 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00007938 BTC.

Velo Profile

Velo’s total supply is 29,999,999,991 coins and its circulating supply is 338,521,544 coins. Velo’s official website is velo.org . Velo’s official Twitter account is @veloprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Velo is a blockchain based financial protocol enabling digital credit issuance and borderless asset transfer for businesses using a smart contract system. Velo’s core mission is to build a decentralized settlement network that allows its Trusted Partners to securely transfer value among one another in a timely and transparent manner. Velo’s initial focus would be on business partners in the remittance and money transfer spaces in Southeast Asia followed by the wider Asia Pacific region and beyond. “

Buying and Selling Velo

