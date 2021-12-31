Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.68

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.68 and last traded at $4.68, with a volume of 88859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.04.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VLDR. Citigroup lowered Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Velodyne Lidar from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Velodyne Lidar from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Velodyne Lidar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Get Velodyne Lidar alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.14. The company has a market cap of $948.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.94.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). Velodyne Lidar had a negative net margin of 462.29% and a negative return on equity of 81.85%. The business had revenue of $13.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Andrew Hamer sold 9,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $61,882.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,133 shares of company stock worth $168,041. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 15,257 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Velodyne Lidar by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Velodyne Lidar by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 68,743 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Velodyne Lidar by 1,033.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 849,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after buying an additional 774,111 shares in the last quarter. 15.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Velodyne Lidar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velodyne Lidar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.