Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 480,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,499 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Ventas worth $26,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Ventas by 7.1% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 33,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC lifted its stake in Ventas by 95.6% during the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 38,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 19,022 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ventas by 3.2% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Ventas by 4.5% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 13,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in Ventas by 2.2% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 28,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ventas alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ventas in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ventas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.63.

Ventas stock opened at $51.36 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.40 and a 12 month high of $61.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 96.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.22.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $976.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 339.63%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.