Ventas Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:VTR)

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 8,998 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 860% compared to the typical volume of 937 call options.

NYSE:VTR opened at $51.36 on Friday. Ventas has a 1 year low of $45.40 and a 1 year high of $61.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.24 and a 200-day moving average of $55.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.22.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. Ventas had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $976.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Ventas’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ventas will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 339.63%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 135.1% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ventas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

