Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Gap Up to $39.05

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.05, but opened at $40.45. Veracyte shares last traded at $38.89, with a volume of 579 shares traded.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Veracyte in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Veracyte from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Get Veracyte alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.68 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.01.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). Veracyte had a negative net margin of 39.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $60.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,232 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $332,813.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,400 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32,978.71, for a total transaction of $145,106,324.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,632 shares of company stock valued at $145,664,138. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 12.8% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 131,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,123,000 after buying an additional 14,984 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,330,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 593.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 14,679 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 3rd quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 16,496 shares during the last quarter.

About Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.