Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Rating Reiterated by Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners restated their buy rating on shares of Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) in a report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. Echelon Wealth Partners currently has a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Verano from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

OTCMKTS VRNOF traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,384. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.29. Verano has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company produces and sells a suite of cannabis products under the portfolio of consumer brands, including Encore, Avexia, MÃV, and Verano. It designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under the Zen Leaf and MÃV retail brands that delivers a cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult-use markets.

