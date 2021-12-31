VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Hits New 1-Year High at $254.93

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $254.93 and last traded at $253.68, with a volume of 156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $252.41.

Several analysts recently commented on VRSN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 target price on shares of VeriSign in a report on Friday, October 29th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.29. The company has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.92 and a beta of 0.85.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 43.49% and a net margin of 46.81%. The company had revenue of $334.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.84, for a total value of $297,721.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.74, for a total value of $126,118.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,555 shares of company stock worth $10,487,925. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRSN. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 53,419.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,005,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $228,971,000 after buying an additional 1,003,746 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in VeriSign during the 3rd quarter worth $167,760,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in VeriSign during the 2nd quarter worth $79,125,250,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in VeriSign by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,797,927 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,320,130,000 after purchasing an additional 383,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in VeriSign by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,641,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $746,623,000 after purchasing an additional 364,653 shares in the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

