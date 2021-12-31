Versarien (LON:VRS) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.35

Versarien plc (LON:VRS) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 31.35 ($0.42) and traded as low as GBX 24 ($0.32). Versarien shares last traded at GBX 26.55 ($0.36), with a volume of 664,839 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.15, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 27.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 31.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £59.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19.

About Versarien (LON:VRS)

Versarien plc, an engineering materials company, provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Graphene and Plastic Products, and Hard Wear and Metallic Products. The Graphene and Plastic Products segment offers graphene products, such as Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.

