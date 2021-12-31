Versor Investments LP Invests $461,000 in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vonage in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vonage during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vonage during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vonage during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vonage during the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on VG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Vonage from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vonage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Vonage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

NASDAQ VG opened at $20.79 on Friday. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $20.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -296.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.22.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $358.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.37 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 1,301,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total transaction of $26,915,474.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,577,109 shares of company stock valued at $74,015,376. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

