Versor Investments LP Purchases New Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 17.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 14.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RE opened at $274.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.68. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $209.63 and a 12 month high of $289.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $271.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.08.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 27.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Everest Re Group from $330.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everest Re Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.14.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

