Versor Investments LP Purchases New Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,898,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 80.1% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 421,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,393,000 after buying an additional 187,714 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Saia by 12.7% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,022,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,400,000 after purchasing an additional 115,544 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Saia by 24.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 588,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,281,000 after purchasing an additional 115,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Saia by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,162,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $872,101,000 after acquiring an additional 106,599 shares in the last quarter.

Get Saia alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on SAIA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $280.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $272.00 to $352.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Saia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.31.

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $332.84 on Friday. Saia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.16 and a 12 month high of $365.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $327.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.51. Saia had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $616.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 1,010 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total transaction of $346,702.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.91, for a total value of $140,764.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,591 shares of company stock worth $884,873. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Saia Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.