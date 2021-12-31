Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Position Trimmed by Covey Capital Advisors LLC

Covey Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 196,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,163 shares during the quarter. Vertiv makes up approximately 3.8% of Covey Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Covey Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $4,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRT. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the second quarter worth $231,105,000. abrdn plc bought a new stake in Vertiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,069,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vertiv by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,458,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,713,000 after buying an additional 2,005,431 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 185.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,717,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 35.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,690,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,760,000 after acquiring an additional 970,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 21,925,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $544,397,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $25.18 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $17.88 and a 1 year high of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 51.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.91.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 55.46%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.04%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.04%.

VRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

