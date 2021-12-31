Vesper (VSP) Market Capitalization Tops $23.41 Million

Vesper (CURRENCY:VSP) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Over the last seven days, Vesper has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar. Vesper has a total market capitalization of $23.41 million and approximately $782,694.00 worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vesper coin can now be purchased for $3.37 or 0.00007156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00058102 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,711.72 or 0.07875556 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.26 or 0.00074818 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,124.74 or 0.99989569 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00052795 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00008114 BTC.

About Vesper

Vesper was first traded on February 17th, 2021. Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,940,798 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vesper provides a platform for easy-to-use Decentralized Finance (DeFi) products. Vesper's DeFi products deliver ease-of-use in achieving your crypto-finance objectives. The Vesper token (VSP) is the core economic engine that facilitates the building and expansion of Vesper’s capabilities and its community. The Vesper project rests on three pillars: Vesper Products: At launch, Vesper offers a variety of interest-yielding “Grow Pools” that enable users to passively increase their crypto holdings by simply selecting the desired aggressiveness of their strategy and the digital asset held. The Vesper Grow Pools represent the first product on the Vesper platform. More will be developed and presented over time. Vesper Token: VSP incentivizes participation, facilitates governance, and catalyzes user contribution. Users earn VSP through pool participation and, later, participating in Vesper's continuous improvement. Vesper Community: Vesper is building a user community that sustains and grows the product portfolio, facilitates progressive decentralization, and enables users to build new products while earning a share of that product's fees. “

Vesper Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vesper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vesper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vesper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

