VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.05.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VICI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In related news, COO John W. R. Payne acquired 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $250,772.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher acquired 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $99,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 16,630 shares of company stock worth $474,742 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,319,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,457,000 after purchasing an additional 921,218 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 14.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,056,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,558,000 after acquiring an additional 7,081,293 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 24.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 53,431,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,458,000 after buying an additional 10,372,190 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 25.5% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 39,382,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,923,000 after buying an additional 7,997,634 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 5.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,247,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,979,000 after buying an additional 1,661,209 shares during the period.

NYSE VICI opened at $29.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.92. The company has a current ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. The company has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06. VICI Properties has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $375.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.42 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 68.05% and a return on equity of 13.98%. VICI Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that VICI Properties will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

