Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 52,872 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,689,670 shares.The stock last traded at $52.93 and had previously closed at $48.58.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VSCO. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victoria’s Secret from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 target price (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.44.

Get Victoria's Secret alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Victoria’s Secret’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of Victoria’s Secret stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $59,707.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of Victoria’s Secret stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $363,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSCO. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret Company Profile (NYSE:VSCO)

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.