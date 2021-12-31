Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 52,872 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,689,670 shares.The stock last traded at $52.93 and had previously closed at $48.58.
Several research firms recently issued reports on VSCO. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victoria’s Secret from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 target price (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.44.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.01.
In related news, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of Victoria’s Secret stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $59,707.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of Victoria’s Secret stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $363,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSCO. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.
Victoria’s Secret Company Profile (NYSE:VSCO)
Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.
