Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.35-$2.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10-$2.163 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.14 billion.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VSCO. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $69.00 target price (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.44.

NYSE:VSCO opened at $55.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.95. Victoria’s Secret has a 12-month low of $45.65 and a 12-month high of $76.00.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $59,707.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $363,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victoria’s Secret Company Profile

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

