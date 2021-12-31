Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 852,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,951 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.88% of DermTech worth $27,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DermTech by 5.5% in the second quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of DermTech by 1.1% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DermTech in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in DermTech by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in DermTech by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 3,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $63,687.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Dobak sold 1,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $32,818.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,586 shares of company stock worth $152,213. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DMTK shares. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of DermTech from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of DermTech from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

DermTech stock opened at $16.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $499.25 million, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 0.82. DermTech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $84.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.28.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 million. DermTech had a negative net margin of 571.45% and a negative return on equity of 27.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

