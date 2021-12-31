Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,236 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of FactSet Research Systems worth $28,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $407,981.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.91, for a total value of $1,107,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,717 shares of company stock valued at $3,033,218 over the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:FDS opened at $484.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.76. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $294.21 and a one year high of $495.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $460.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $398.95.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $424.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.41 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 24.94%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FDS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Northcoast Research raised FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $434.10.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

