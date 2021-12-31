Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 246,465 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 85.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 535,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 246,465 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of American International Group worth $29,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AIG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 12.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 84,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 9,364 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 30.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 10,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 6.7% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AIG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.07.

In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total transaction of $407,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $56.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.80 and a 1-year high of $62.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 6.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.09%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

