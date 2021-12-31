Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,707 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $27,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTD. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 861 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,437 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $132,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,033 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,891 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,015 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,702.53 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $1,033.40 and a one year high of $1,714.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,545.28 and its 200 day moving average is $1,494.88. The company has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 369.24%. The company had revenue of $951.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.02 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTD has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,548.00, for a total transaction of $1,702,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,545.08, for a total transaction of $400,175.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,826 shares of company stock worth $38,251,715. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

