Vid (VI) Trading Down 30.4% This Week

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. One Vid coin can currently be bought for $0.0898 or 0.00000187 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vid has traded down 30.4% against the US dollar. Vid has a total market cap of $2.35 million and approximately $269.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005518 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00042534 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007079 BTC.

Vid Profile

Vid (VI) is a coin. Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 26,178,911 coins. Vid’s official Twitter account is @vid_app . The official message board for Vid is medium.com/vid-foundation . The Reddit community for Vid is https://reddit.com/r/VIDapp . Vid’s official website is vid.camera

According to CryptoCompare, “VI is a digital currency, kinda like bitcoin. The value of VI is created by users joining Vid and using the platform. Instead of hoarding the value, Vid redistributes it back to the users. It’s not just Vid, any business can adopt the VI business model and start doing the same. Vid is just the first one. “

Vid Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vid using one of the exchanges listed above.

