VIMworld Market Cap Hits $20.31 Million (VEED)

VIMworld (CURRENCY:VEED) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. VIMworld has a market cap of $20.31 million and approximately $166,121.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIMworld coin can currently be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, VIMworld has traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VIMworld alerts:

VIMworld Coin Profile

VIMworld (VEED) is a coin. It was first traded on May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

VIMworld Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIMworld directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIMworld should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIMworld using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

