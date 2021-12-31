Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Virtus Investment Partners, Inc., headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut, provides investment management products and services to individuals and institutions in the United States. . It operates a multi-manager asset management business, comprising a number of individual affiliated managers, each with a distinct investment style, autonomous investment process and individual brand. Investors have an array of needs and Virtus Investment Partners offers a variety of investment styles and multiple disciplines to meet those needs. The Company provides its products in a number of forms and through multiple distribution channels. Its retail products include open-end mutual funds, closed-end funds and separately managed accounts. The Company manages institutional accounts for corporations, multi-employer retirement funds and foundations, endowments, special purpose funds and other types of institutions. “

Shares of NASDAQ VRTS opened at $297.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 15.51, a current ratio of 15.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Virtus Investment Partners has a 52 week low of $200.94 and a 52 week high of $338.80.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $9.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $217.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.35 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 32.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners will post 35.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Barry M. Mandinach sold 5,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.25, for a total transaction of $1,491,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.49, for a total transaction of $150,317.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,741,805. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 145.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 453.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

