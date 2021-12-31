Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Trading 1.9% Higher

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)’s share price shot up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.33 and last traded at $22.22. 4,179 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 948,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.81.

Separately, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.36.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.33.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $813.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This is a positive change from Vishay Intertechnology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is 19.42%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 100.0% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 55.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 22.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.