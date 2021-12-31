Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR) Trading Down 5.3%

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) shares traded down 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.57 and last traded at $4.60. 81,656 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 104,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a current ratio of 7.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.10 and its 200 day moving average is $6.99.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vision Marine Technologies stock. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC owned about 0.74% of Vision Marine Technologies worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc, doing business as Canadian Electric Boat Company, designs, manufactures, rents, and sells electric powerboats in Canada. It offers powerboats to commercial and retail customers, as well as the operators of rental fleets. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells electric outboard powertrain systems and its related technologies to original equipment manufacturers.

