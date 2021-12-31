Visor.Finance (VISR) Price Up 15.9% Over Last 7 Days

Visor.Finance (CURRENCY:VISR) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. Over the last week, Visor.Finance has traded up 15.9% against the US dollar. Visor.Finance has a total market cap of $759,162.10 and $6,717.00 worth of Visor.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Visor.Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0253 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005397 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00042412 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007040 BTC.

Visor.Finance Coin Profile

Visor.Finance (CRYPTO:VISR) is a coin. Visor.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,998,159 coins. Visor.Finance’s official Twitter account is @VisorFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Visor provides the ability to interact with DeFi protocols through an NFT in order to enhance the discovery, reputation, safety and programmability of on-chain liquidity. “

Buying and Selling Visor.Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Visor.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Visor.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Visor.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

