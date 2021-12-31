Voyager Token Reaches Market Cap of $846.89 Million (VGX)

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Voyager Token has a market capitalization of $846.89 million and $13.87 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Voyager Token has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. One Voyager Token coin can currently be purchased for $3.04 or 0.00006435 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005426 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00042326 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006982 BTC.

Voyager Token Coin Profile

Voyager Token (VGX) is a coin. It launched on June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 278,482,214 coins. The official website for Voyager Token is www.ethos.io . Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

Buying and Selling Voyager Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Voyager Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Voyager Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

