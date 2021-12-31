VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $199.75 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) will post sales of $199.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for VSE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $191.10 million to $210.94 million. VSE reported sales of $150.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VSE will report full year sales of $740.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $731.70 million to $751.61 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $865.63 million, with estimates ranging from $819.40 million to $939.79 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for VSE.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $200.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.15 million. VSE had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 1.13%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on VSEC. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of VSE in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of VSE from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of VSE from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VSE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of VSE from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in VSE by 74.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of VSE by 194.2% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of VSE by 88.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in VSE by 101,266.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new position in VSE during the third quarter worth about $150,000. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VSEC stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $60.74. The stock had a trading volume of 970 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,819. VSE has a twelve month low of $34.03 and a twelve month high of $65.42. The firm has a market cap of $772.13 million, a P/E ratio of 85.73 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from VSE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. VSE’s payout ratio is currently 51.43%.

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

