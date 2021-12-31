Vulcan Minerals (CVE:VUL) Stock Price Up 10.3%

Vulcan Minerals Inc. (CVE:VUL) rose 10.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.32. Approximately 117,526 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 263,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.26. The stock has a market cap of C$33.89 million and a P/E ratio of -17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 41.89 and a quick ratio of 41.84.

About Vulcan Minerals (CVE:VUL)

Vulcan Minerals Inc, a mineral exploration company, acquires, evaluates, and explores for mineral properties in Newfoundland and Labrador. It primarily explores for copper, gold, nickel, cobalt, salt, and gypsum deposits. The company owns interests in the Colchester copper gold project located in north-central Newfoundland; the Gander Belt gold property located in central Newfoundland; the Red Cross Lake nickel/copper/cobalt/gold project in central Newfoundland; and the South Voisey's Bay nickel/copper/cobalt project located in Labrador.

